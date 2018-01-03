AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Lawmakers are set to consider a bill that would make signature gathering at Maine polling places a crime.

The bill includes a provision to prohibit exit polling, signature gathering, electioneering and charitable activities within 50 feet of the entrance to polling places. The bill is set for a committee hearing on Wednesday.

Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says his department’s bill is not meant to kill the citizen initiative process as critics have contended. He says the provision is meant to spur dialogue about aggressive conduct by signature-gatherers.

But the head of Maine Citizens for Clean Elections and the League of Women Voters of Maine says polling places are an ideal place for groups to gather signatures to get citizen initiatives on the ballot.