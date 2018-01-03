LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (AP) - Federal officers found nearly 2,500 pounds (1,134 kilograms) of marijuana hidden in a motorhome at the Lukeville border crossing in southern Arizona.

Customs and Border Protection says approximately 120 bundles of marijuana were found Saturday in the vehicle’s compartments, walls and the floor after a dog alerted officials.

The agency says a 55-year-old Phoenix man wo was attempting to drive the vehicle into the United States from Mexico was arrest. His identity wasn’t released.

Lukeville is 117 miles (188 kilometers) south of Phoenix and 113 miles (182 kilometers) west of Tucson.