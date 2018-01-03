TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Officials in New Jersey suspended an ROTC instructor who put his middle finger up at a student and acted inappropriately toward others.

NJ.com reports the State Board of Examiners agreed to suspend Shellie Mackson’s Teacher of Military Science certificate for two years following a 2014 investigation. Mackson had been certified since 2005.

According to the board, Mackson cursed at a Passaic County Technical Institute student and flipped off another student in 2004. The state also found that Mackson touched a student’s butt while helping her with her uniform. Claims that Mackson kissed a student were dismissed.

Mackson resigned from Passaic County Technical Institute following the accusations. He later taught in the Asbury Park schools where he received complaints.

Mackson didn’t respond to a request for comment.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.