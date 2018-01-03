PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A state senator has introduced a bill to ban devices in Rhode Island that can make a semi-automatic rifle mimic the firing action of a fully automatic weapon.

Democratic state Sen. James Seveney introduced legislation to ban “bump stocks” on semi-automatic firearms, calling them “horrific devices.” Rhode Island’s General Assembly convened its 2018 legislative session Tuesday.

Authorities say Stephen Paddock used a bump stock while firing on concert-goers from his Las Vegas hotel room Oct. 1. Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds more wounded.

In November, Massachusetts became the first state to ban bump stocks since the deadly shooting.

Seveney’s proposal would make it illegal to possess, manufacture or sell a bump stock, regardless of whether a person possesses a firearm. Violators would face prison, a fine or both.