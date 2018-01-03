HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The Latest on ex-convict Mayor Joe Ganim filing paperwork to run for Connecticut governor (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Connecticut State Police say an SUV carrying an ex-convict running for governor was clocked doing 87 mph and the driver was issued a verbal warning.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim’s vehicle was pulled over on Interstate 84 in Southington on Wednesday, shortly after he filed paperwork to seek the Democratic nomination for governor. A Bridgeport police detective was driving the SUV.

A Hearst Connecticut Media reporter who also was in the vehicle had reported it was doing 100 mph and no ticket or warning was issued.

Ganim served nearly seven years in prison after being convicted of corruption in 2003 during his first tenure as Bridgeport mayor. He was released from prison in 2010 and elected mayor again in 2015.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking a third term.

____

2 p.m.

____

11:42 a.m.

An ex-convict who mounted a political comeback with his election as mayor of Connecticut’s biggest city is now running for governor.

Democrat Joe Ganim submitted paperwork to launch his campaign Wednesday in Hartford.

Ganim served nearly seven years in prison after he was convicted of corruption for steering city contracts in exchange for private gifts during his time as Bridgeport mayor. He was released from prison in 2010 and stripped of his law license but was elected again as Bridgeport’s mayor in 2015.

Ganim joins a crowded field of candidates looking to succeed Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who is not seeking re-election. Ganim also has been barred from the public campaign financing program because of his felony conviction.