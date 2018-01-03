President Trump’s attorneys sent Steve Bannon, former White House strategist and executive chairman of Breitbart News, a cease-and-desist letter Wednesday night, according to ABC News, warning him about his “defamatory statements.”

The letter comes after excerpts from author Michael Wolff’s new book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” created controversy earlier in the day revealing Mr. Bannon said the meeting in Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian attorney during the 2016 campaign was “treasonous.”

“On behalf of our clients, legal notice was issued today to Stephen K. Bannon, that his actions of communicating with author Michael Wolff regarding an upcoming book give rise to numerous legal claims including defamation by libel and slander, and breach of his written confidentiality and non-disparagement agreement with our clients. Legal action is imminent,” Charles Harder, Mr. Trump’s attorney, reportedly said in a statement.

After Mr. Bannon’s statements became public Wednesday, the president said his former “staffer” had “lost his mind.”

Mr. Bannon, though, hasn’t responded directly to the president’s comment, but he did say he supports Mr. Trump “day in and day out.”

“The president of the United States is a great man. You know I support him day in and day out,” Mr. Bannon said late Wednesday on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight.

