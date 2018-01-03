President Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. will lend support to the massive protests in Iran “at the appropriate time.”

“Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!” the president wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Trump previously voiced solidarity with the people demonstrating throughout Iran, but the new tweet was the first promise of U.S. support for an uprising that could pose a threat to the regime in Tehran.

The street protests have continued for six days and left at least 20 people dead. The demonstrations were sparked by frustration over the economic hardship for young and working class Iranians but has evolved into a broader challenge to the hard-line clerical rulers who took power in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.