Four Supreme justices were in attendance for President Trump’s first State of the Union speech Tuesday.

Led by Chief Justice John G. Roberts, the justices paraded into the chamber just ahead of Mr. Trump’s expected arrival. Also attending were the court’s two newest members, Obama-appointee Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Neil M. Gorsuch — Mr. Trump’s only nominee on the nine-member court.

Justice Stephen G. Breyer, a Clinton appointee, was also in present.