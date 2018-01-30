Sen. Angus King said Tuesday that House Republicans have not maintained a responsible process in dealing with classified information.

“Here’s the problem. You can have something that may look innocent to you or I in a report that’s based on intelligence data, and our adversaries can reverse engineer that data and figure out how we got it,” Mr. King, Maine independent, said on CNN.

He added that revealing a report based on classified information could “expose sources” and mischaracterized the process.

Mr. King was reacting to news the House Intelligence Committee voted to release Rep. Devin Nunes’ memo about classified information pertaining to FISA warrants issued for certain members of President Trump’s campaign staff.

Republicans say it’s purely factual and showed abuses in the surveillance system, but Democrats say it misrepresents the information for political purposes.