OGUNQUIT, Maine (AP) - A Maine bakery will pay nearly $95,000 in fines over its use and hiring of foreign workers.

The Portland Press Herald reports Bread and Roses Bakery Inc., in Ogunquit, reached the agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor to pay $73,115 in back wages and $21,052 in penalties. The federal agency says the bakery advertised lower wage levels for American workers and then paid temporary foreign workers hired under the H-2B visa at a higher wage rate.

The department says the bakery also failed to pay prevailing wages to nine employees.

Owner Mary Breen says she doesn’t agree with the findings, but says it was less expensive to settle rather than litigate. She added that she feels the government should have more important things to do.

