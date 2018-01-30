Sen. Bob Corker said Tuesday that there’s a split in the Democratic caucus on whether they actually want to solve the DACA issue.

“I think those people that are running for president in 2020, those people would like to have this as an issue,” the Tennessee Republican said on Fox News. “Those people running for re-election in 2018, they want to solve this issue.

“And so I think what you’ve got is a split in the Democratic caucus, and my guess is those who want to get something done are the ones that are going to be the ones that are going to be successful in this effort,” he added.

Mr. Corker, who has also been a harsh critic of President Trump, offered many of the same points as the president in the bill he hopes to draft in the Senate.

“I think the lowest common denominator is $25 billion in security, which I think the more moderate members of the Democratic caucus are willing to accept, and then dealing specifically with the DACA population,” he said, referring to those brought to the U.S. illegally as children who were shielded from deportation by the Obama-era Deferred Action for Child Arrivals, or DACA, program.

“Then building out from there so we can hopefully deal with chain migration, deal with the diversity lottery, all of those things would be enhancements that, to me, would make the bill far far better, but the question is what can we get 60 votes on,” Mr. Corker added.

Mr. Trump also said that he needs to have border security as well as overall reform of the immigration system in any new bill that protects DACA recipients.