One of the companies commissioned to built a prototype of the U.S.-Mexico border wall said Tuesday that the project is backed by a multibillion-dollar bond.

Fisher, Sand and Gravel President and CEO Tommy Fisher explained that his company was one of those selected to draft a proposal of what they would do on the border. He said that although the model they’ve built is based primarily on a physical wall, they would be open to changing to whatever the Department of Homeland Security of the White House wanted.

“I am for border protection on the southern border for every single American, and we would support whichever way the government wanted. but hopefully they’ll see when they look at our proposal, it’s backed by a multibillion-dollar bond, which really puts the proof in the pudding so to speak,” Mr. Fisher said on Fox News.

He will be attending the State of the Union address as the guest of Rep. Kevin Cramer, North Dakota Republican.