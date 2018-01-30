The outgoing head of Planned Parenthood warned Tuesday that elected leaders should think twice about trying to curb a woman’s access to abortion.

Cecile Richards, speaking at a “State of Our Union” forum in Washington, which coincided with President Trump’s State of the Union Address to Congress, said women have “beaten the odds by protecting access to affordable health care for millions of Americans and ensuring that Planned Parenthood’s doors are still open all across the United States of America.”

Ms. Richards said the Trump administration and GOP lawmakers have tried to use “the power of the state to deny women health care” and “their right to an abortion.”

“All I can say is come for us and we are going to come back roaring twice as strong next time,” Mrs. Richards said. “This is serious business because we have seen what happens when the power of the state is used against us.”

“If the government won’t change, we will change the government,” she said. “The good news is, like never before, women are the most powerful political force in this country.”