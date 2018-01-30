Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Tuesday that President Trump should not sit down with the special counsel unless there are “credible allegations.”

“Listen, I don’t think there’s been any allegations, credible allegations, against the president of the United States. And I don’t think the president of the United States, unless there are credible allegations, which I don’t believe there are, should be sitting across from the special counsel,” Mr. Christie, a Republican, explained on ABC News.

Mr. Christie said the president does not have anything to answer for at this time, including any allegations about obstruction of justice.

“I don’t think he does at this point,” said Mr. Christie, a former federal prosecutor.

But he did warn that only special counsel Robert Mueller knows the information he has and knows whether an interview with Mr. Trump is necessary.

“Only Bob Mueller really knows what he knows, and we won’t know it for a while,” Mr. Christie explained.

The former governor’s term ended in January amid a historically low approval rating in the state. He is now an ABC News contributor.