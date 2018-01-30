Rep. Chris Collins said Tuesday that even though he voted for sanctions against Russia, he’s not upset the Trump administration has failed to enact them.

“I would say obviously there are reasons he didn’t, and I won’t second guess his reasons,” Mr. Collins, New York Republican, said on CNN referring to President Trump.

Mr. Collins said the sanctions, which passed Congress overwhelmingly, were more important to enforce on North Korea and Iran than on Russia.

“North Korea is the bigger threat and I would trust Secretary Tillerson and our president to do what’s best to keep our country safe and strong at the same time,” he said.

The deadline to enforce sanctions against Russia was Monday, but the administration decided to delay implementation.