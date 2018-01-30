By Sally Persons - The Washington Times - Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Sen. Doug Jones said Tuesday that he hopes President Trump highlights bipartisanship in his State of the Union address.

“I think my election was somewhat of a wake-up call for America that we need to really get together to reach across the aisle, have a bipartisan agreement on these things and get the country moving,” Mr. Jones, Alabama Democrat, said on CBS News.

The senator was sworn in earlier this month after a historic election that gained national attention. He beat Republican Roy Moore in December after allegations of past sexual misconduct derailed the former Alabama chief justice’s campaign amid a new national movement against sexual harassment.

Mr. Jones, the first Democrat elected from Alabama in over 25 years, said he hopes Mr. Trump’s address will be “presidential” and give a vision of the future, rather than just touting his accomplishments.

“I am hoping and expecting that the president will deliver a presidential address — not a campaign address, but a presidential address, in which he lays out not only his accomplishments in this past year, but also his goals for the future,” he said.

