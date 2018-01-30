YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - The family of an Ohio businessman who lived in the United States for 38 years says he has been deported to his native Jordan.

Family members of Amer Othman say he boarded a flight out of the country late Monday. The Youngstown man had been in the custody of federal immigration agents since Jan. 16.

The Youngstown Vindicator reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined to comment on Othman’s case.

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan had tried to stop Othman’s deportation through a private bill that President Donald Trump’s administration ignored. He said on Twitter Monday that he was “extremely disappointed” by the outcome.

WKYC-TV reports that Othman’s family plans to hold a rally in Cleveland on Tuesday.