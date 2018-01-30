Sen. Marco Rubio’s 2013 response to the State of the Union is remembered for the Florida Republican’s need to take a swig of water, while then-Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine’s 2006 rebuttal is remembered for his jumpy eyebrow.

On Tuesday, the lips of Rep. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts stole the show for some viewers who tuned in to this year’s Democratic response and wondered why they were so wet and shiny.

“Joe Kennedy needs to ease up on the lip gloss and the pre-speech Red Bull,” said Rick Wilson, a GOP strategist.

Erick Erickson, a conservative commentator, pondered, “Is Joe Kennedy drooling a bit?”

“There’s a shiny spot under his lip like he has saliva,” Mr. Erickson said.

Dana Loesch, spokesperson for the NRA, shared a link to Lil Mama’s “Lip Gloss” music video, while Alice Stewart, a Republican consultant, wondered whether Mr. Kennedy would be mocked like Mr. Rubio was after he took an awkward break to slug down some water.