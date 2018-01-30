Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday President Trump will “probably not” release the memo about possible FISA abuses ahead of his State of the Union address.

“We’re going to review it today,” Mrs. Conway, counselor to the president, said on Fox News.



The House Intelligence Committee voted Monday to release the memo drafted by Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican, about alleged improper conduct in obtaining those surveillance warrants under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act for members of the Trump campaign. It is now in the president’s hands to release the memo or withhold it, but the administration has indicated that it will agree to release it.

When asked if the speech included any reference to Mr. Nunes’ memo about the alleged improper conduct in obtaining those surveillance warrants for members of the Trump campaign, Mrs. Conway said the president would not directly mention it.

“It is not in there, but transparency and accountability are. We respect the process,” she said.

Mrs. Conway added that the administration cannot comment on the memo yet, but knocked those who have criticized the release of the memo saying they’re the same people who argued for transparency in the Russia investigation.

“We can’t comment on the contents of the memo at the moment, but we respect transparency and accountability, and we’re sure all those who were talking about Russia for a year do, too,” Mrs. Conway said.





