The man responsible for stabbing two victims inside Minnesota’s Mall of America last year cited the Islamic State as his inspiration during a guilty plea.

Mahad Abdirahman, 20, told a Hennepin County District Court last week that he answered “the call to jihad” in November when he stabbed two men inside Macy’s with an 8-inch bladed knife. Abdirahman, who will serve time for two counts of first-degree assault, issued a statement reaffirming his allegiance to the terrorist organization, also known as ISIS.

“I went to Mall of America to answer the call for Jihad by the Chief of the Believers, Abu-Bakr al-Baghdadi — may Allah protect him — and by the Mujahiden of the Islamic State,” the defendant said, the Star Tribune reported Monday. “I am here reaffirming that it was indeed an act of Jihad in the way of Allah.”

Victims 19-year-old Alexander Sanchez and 25-year-old John Sanchez are still recovering from their wounds.

Cindy Leon, an aunt of the brothers, told the newspaper that Alex can’t move one side of his face.

“This evil human being was trying to kill Alex and John because of his stupid beliefs,” she said. “I want the world to know the truth. … Everyone needs to know this was a terrorist attack.”

Abdirahman was ruled mentally ill last year and spent some time inside a psychiatric care facility due to schizophrenia.

Sentencing for Abdirahman is scheduled for Feb. 16.

A plea deal gives him credit for time served since the attack and allows for supervised release after serving 10 years and three months inside a state prison.