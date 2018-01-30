ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has voted to end parental rights of rapists.

The Senate voted 45-0 on Tuesday for the bill.

The legislation now goes to the House, where a similar measure is pending.

Lawmakers in both the House and Senate have made the bill a priority this session, after it has failed to pass for nine years.

The measure is an emergency bill, so it would take effect immediately after Gov. Larry Hogan signs it. Hogan, a Republican, has expressed support for the legislation.

Lawmakers are on pace to send the bill to him in coming days.