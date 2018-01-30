The first lady will be at President Trump’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night — but went to the U.S. Capitol on her own.

Melania Trump instead accompanied the guests she invited to the first lady’s box, Mrs. Trump’s office confirmed in what CNN described as “a break with longstanding tradition.”

Stephanie Grisham, Mrs. Trump’s commuinications director, told CNN that the first lady is “honoring her guests for the true heroes they are.”

“In addition to holding a White House reception and photo opportunity for them, along with their friends and family, she is accompanying them to the Capitol,” Ms. Grisham said in a statement. “Once there, the first lady and Mrs. Pence will host a more intimate meet-and-greet to engage with them on a personal level prior to the speech.”

After noting that the Trumps have not been seen together publicly since New Year’s Eve, CNN reported that the president and first lady are scheduled to take the same vehicle back to the White House after the speech.

