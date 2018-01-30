First lady Melania Trump’s arrival at her husband’s State of the Union address Tuesday night drew enthusiastic applause from Republicans, but Democrats were less than attentive.

Dressed in a white pantsuit, Mrs. Trump paused at the top of the steps of the first lady’s box to take in the crowd below her. Republicans, who are on that side of the House chamber, turned and cheered.

But only about half of the Democratic side applauded. Democratic women lawmakers in particular seemed unenthusiastic about her arrival, with a number of them staying seated and chatting or fiddling with phones.

Mrs. Trump arrived at the Capitol independently of President Trump.

Also in her box were Mr. Trump’s children from his previous marriages, and special invited guests the president planned to highlight in his speech.