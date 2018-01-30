House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Congress wants to investigate whether anyone’s personal freedoms were violated in the FISA warrant process, Fox News reported Tuesday.

“The question that we feel we have to look into is were people’s civil liberties violated in the FISA process. That’s a very important question,” said Mr. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, referring to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Mr. Ryan was asked about the House Intelligence Committee voting to release Rep. Devin Nunes’ memo about possible abuses in obtaining the FISA warrants — used to gather surveillance — for Trump campaign aides. The memo is based on highly classified information, but Democrats say it’s misleading and mischaracterizing the facts.

The White House has the final say about whether the document will be released, but indicated support for making it public.