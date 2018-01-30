Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will be the administration’s “designated survivor” Tuesday night for President Trump’s first State of the Union Address.

Mr. Perdue will spend the evening at an undisclosed location, in case of a catastrophe at the Capitol that would incapacitate the president, vice president and other senior congressional leaders and Cabinet members.

The “designated survivor” is a custom designed to keep the Constitutional line of succession intact in the event of a catastrophic event such as a terrorist attack. Almost everybody in the line of succession is customarily in the building, but one Cabinet member stays away.