A Ballou High School student died Monday, nearly three weeks after he reported that fellow students assaulted him, D.C. police say.

The male student, who remained unidentified because he was a minor, died just before 6 p.m. at Children’s National Medical Center, according to a police report.

He was hospitalized prior to his death, but ​it is not known how long he was a patient.

The victim had special needs, WUSA9 reported.

On Jan. 10, the student told police he was attacked in class at Ballou after refusing to let two classmates use his cellphone. He was struck multiple times on his body and his face and was sprayed with “perfume,” according to the police report.

A spokesperson for the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department told The Washington Times that police have not yet determined whether this was a homicide and that no arrests have been made.

“We’re still waiting for the autopsy and [the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner] to determine the cause and manner of death,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.

Ballou High School officials were not immediately available for comment.