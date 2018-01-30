Here are the winners and losers from President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night:

Winners

President Trump: The 45th president commanded the dais as he laid out his administration’s accomplishments of the past year — and goals for 2018.

Dreamers: After years of legal limbo, President Trump’s generous amnesty would grant citizenship rights to 1.8 million.

Your bank account: On President Trump’s watch, the stock market is soaring and sweeping tax reform should mean higher take-home pay for the majority of Americans.

Ji Seong-ho: North Korean defector wins standing ovation by defiantly holding up the crutches he no longer needs.

Losers

Chuck & Nancy: Sen. Charles Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, frequent foils of the president, were reduced to dour expressions in close-up television shots as President Trump was the center of attention.

House Sergeant-at-Arms: It was the State of the Union, not the “State of the Uniom” as printed on the first batch of tickets to the speech.

Impeachment crowd: They thought he’d been gone by now.