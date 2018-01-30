Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin on Tuesday said new Russia-related sanctions will be coming in the near future, amid criticism from lawmakers that the Trump administration blew past Monday’s congressionally-mandated deadline to announce them.

Mr. Mnuchin said an “extraordinary” amount of work went into a Treasury report, released late Monday, that outlined a number of Russian politicians and dignitaries thought to have ties to President Vladimir Putin, either financially or through the Russian government.

“The intent was not to have sanctions by the delivery report last night. The intent was to do an extremely thorough analysis — it’s hundreds of pages — and there will be sanctions that come out of this report,” Mr. Mnuchin said during an appearance before the Senate Banking Committee.

The report was one product of a law passed by Congress last year. The law also said Monday was supposed to be the deadline for the Trump administration to impose new sanctions on such Russian figures.

But the State Department said the mere threat of the sanctions was already working to isolate Russia financially, and was deterrent enough for the time being.

Congress had acted to try to punish Russia for its interference in the U.S. 2016 presidential election, amid multiple investigations into alleged ties between Russia and President Trump’s campaign. The package also included new penalties against Iran and North Korea.

Mr. Mnuchin encouraged lawmakers to look at the classified version of the report, which he said will be used to move forward with additional sanctions in the near future.