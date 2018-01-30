President Trump recognized House Majority Whip Steve Scalise during the State of the Union address, hailing him as “the legend form Louisiana” for his valiant comeback after being shot in June by a crazed gunman.

“Some trials over the past year touched this chamber very personally. With us tonight is one of the toughest people ever to serve in this House — a guy who took a bullet, almost died, and was back to work three and a half months later: the legend from Louisiana, Congressman Steve Scalise,” said Mr. Trump.

The crowd gathered in the House chamber gave the Louisiana Republican a rousing applause.

Mr. Scalise was shot at a ball field in Alexandria, Virginia, while the Republican team practiced for the annual Congressional Baseball Game for charity.

He has undergone numerous surgeries.

“We are incredibly grateful for the heroic efforts of the Capitol Police Officers, the Alexandria Police, and the doctors, nurses, and paramedics who saved his life, and the lives of many others in this room,” said the president.

He also recalled how the shooting briefly united Democrats and Republicans at the Capitol, a bipartisan spirit the president strove to rekindle.

“In the aftermath of that terrible shooting, we came together, not as Republicans or Democrats, but as representatives of the people. But it is not enough to come together only in times of tragedy,” said Mr. Trump. “Tonight, I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people we were elected to serve.”