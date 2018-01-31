The American Gaming Association estimates that Americans will wager approximately $4.76 billion on Super Bowl 52 between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. But it’s complicated. The trade group says that due to a ‘failed federal law,’ a staggering 97 percent of total wagers, equaling more than $4.6 billion, will be bet illegally across the United States.

Only 3 percent, or $138.5 million, of Super Bowl bets are expected to be legally wagered through licensed sports books in Nevada, the only state exempted from the federal ban on full-scale sports betting, said the association, which is based in the nation’s capital.

“Thanks to the failed federal ban on sports betting, Americans are sending billions of their hard-earned dollars to corner bookies, shady offshore operators and other criminal enterprises,” said Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the group. “The big question we’re asking: Is 2018 finally the year when governments, sporting bodies and the gaming industry work together to put the illegal sports betting market out of business?”

The association explains the situation this way in a policy statement:

“The Supreme Court took an important first step in addressing the illegal sports betting market when it heard Christie v. NCAA in December 2017. The case is a challenge to the failed Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 and will likely lead to the law being declared unconstitutional or Congress revisiting its approach to sports wagering.”

The National Basketball Association also supports the elimination of the protection act, and suggests that “the government mandate a 20 percent payment to the leagues on all legal betting revenue, before state taxpayers receive any proceeds,” according to the statement.