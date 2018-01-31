TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey township officials say January’s so-called bomb cyclone that dropped almost 18 inches of snow on Toms River cost $825,000 to clean up.

Toms River officials say the total cost of plowing, sanding and salting after snowfall after this one storm cost nearly as much as the township spent on winter cleanup for the entire winter season last year. The Asbury Park Press reports the township spent $837,387 on two minor storms that had about 4 to 6 inches of accumulation in 2017.

Councilman George E. Wittmann Jr. said Toms River officials are hopeful that the township may be able to recoup some of its costs because New Jersey declared a state of emergency.

Toms River has over 400 miles of roadway that must be plowed during storms.

