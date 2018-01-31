Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, resigned Wednesday amid unflattering reports about financial conflicts of interest.

Her decision to step down comes one day after Politico reported the director, who oversees disease-fighting efforts, traded in tobacco stocks even as she pushed the agency’s anti-smoking message.

Dr. Fitzgerald had been dogged by financial conflicts from the start of her tenure. In some cases, they prevented her from testifying before Congress.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar accepted her resignation just days into his own tenure.

“Dr. Fitzgerald owns certain complex financial interests that have imposed a broad recusal limiting her ability to complete all of her duties as the CDC director,” HHS spokesman Matt Lloyd said. “Due to the nature of these financial interests, Dr. Fitzgerald could not divest from them in a definitive time period. After advising Secretary Azar of both the status of the financial interests and the scope of her recusal, Dr. Fitzgerald tendered, and the secretary accepted, her resignation.”

Dr. Fitzgerald divested many of her stock interests but was legally required to retain others, including ones related to cancer detection and health information technology, The Washington Post reported in early December.

She pledged to avoid aspects of government business that overlapped with those interests, prompting Sen. Patty Murray of Washington and other Democrats to argue Dr. Fitzgerald was unable to do key parts of her job.

Documents obtained by Politico said the CDC chief took about a dozen new investments after taking her post in July, including stock in Japan Tobacco.

Dr. Fitzgerald, who served as Georgia’s public health commissioner before coming to Washington, is the second top health official to resign from President Trump’s Cabinet over issues that involve money.

Former HHS Secretary Tom Price stepped aside last fall amid complaints he used pricey plane travel instead of seeking out cheaper, commercial options.

During his confirmation hearings, Mr. Price also faces questions about stock trades that appeared to raise conflicts of interest.

Mr. Azar, a former pharmaceutical executive, was sworn as his replacement on Monday.

“Dr. Fitzgerald’s tenure was unfortunately the latest example of the Trump administration’s dysfunction and lax ethical standards,” Ms. Murray said Wednesday. “I hope the incoming secretary of health — nominated because his predecessor resigned for using taxpayer dollars for his personal luxury travel — will encourage President Trump to choose a new CDC director who is truly prepared to focus on families and communities.”

The CDC is responsible for battling public health risks such as smoking and opioids addiction, while beating back common illnesses like influenza and rarer, global health scares such as Ebola or Zika.

Dr. Fitzgerald is resigning amid one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory.

American Bridge 21st Century, a progressive political action committee, said her resignation shouldn’t be the last word on the matter.

“The American people deserve to have answers about this scandal as fast as possible,” American Bridge spokesperson Andrew Bates said. “All of the decisions Brenda Fitzgerald made with respect to tobacco policy while at the same time trading in tobacco stocks must be fully investigated on a bipartisan basis in Congress.”