The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — the controversial Wall Street cop Congress set up in the wake of the 2008 collapse — is constitutional, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, delivering a major win to liberals who’d pushed for the independent watchdog.

The decision means that the CFPB can continue to operate with just a single chief who cannot be removed at will by a president and whose budget is independent of Congress, giving the bureau extraordinary power free from the checks and balances that govern most other government agencies.

But the appeals court also seemed to suggest that firing the director is easier than thought. Several judges said the bureau’s chief can be ousted by a president just for disagreements in policy.

The complex decision by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, involving more than a half-dozen opinions, is likely to be challenged in the Supreme Court.

For now, though, it marks a significant victory for former President Barack Obama and the Democratic-controlled Congress that created the CFPB in 2010 as an independent check on Wall Street.

“That independence shields the nation’s economy from manipulation or self-dealing by political incumbents and enables such agencies to pursue the general public interest in the nation’s longer-term economic stability and success, even where doing so might require action that is politically unpopular in the short term,” wrote Judge Cornelia Pillard, the Obama appointee who wrote the court’s chief opinion

Conservatives, who opposed the bureau from the start as an overreaching burden on businesses, had argued that level of independence was unconstitutional, saying the Constitution requires every executive branch actor to be answerable to a political actor.

But Judge Pillard and her colleagues said invalidating the CFPB’s director over independence would call into question a number of other agencies, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Federal Reserve.