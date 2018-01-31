February may be short on days, but it is long on celebrations: the Chinese New Year, Mardi Gras, Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl.

On Feb. 13, a Mardi Gras Extravaganza takes place at Union Market’s Dock 5 (1309 Fifth St. NE) from 6-10 p.m., combining Fat Tuesday and Valentine’s Day celebrations with street food and cocktails prepared by the area’s top chefs and mixologists. Live music, costume contests, a hurricane cocktail competition, king cakes and beads are included. The $65 event benefits New Orleans-based Roots of Music and DC Central Kitchen.

Acadiana (901 New York Ave. NW) celebrates Mardi Gras with all-day $5 specials such as alligator fritters, popcorn shrimp, crawfish bread and muffulettas.

Five-dollar NOLA specials at Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar & Eatery (1515 N. Courthouse Road, Arlington) such as Abita beer drafts, Creole and Cajun dishes, beignets and king cake slices will be available before the annual Clarendon-Courthouse Mardi Gras Parade kicks off.

Pennsylvania 6 (1350 I St. NW) will offer hurricane cocktails for $6 in celebration of Mardi Gras. On Feb. 14, the restaurant will serve a Valentine’s Day dance-themed dinner. The $50 three-course prix fixe sweetheart menu includes a glass of sparkling wine and sweet treats.

From Feb. 9-14, RareSweets (963 Palmer Alley NW) will have Love Song Lyric Cookies available in vanilla and chocolate shortbread along with six-packs of decorated heart-shaped cookies.

Valentine’s Day will be celebrated at The St. Regis (923 16th St. NW) with master cocktail classes from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 9 and Feb. 16, priced at $85 per person. A couples souffle cooking class on Feb. 10 will include champagne tastings, hors d’oeuvres and a parting gift. The fee is $155 per couple.

Dirty Habit (555 Eighth Street NW) is offering a sumptuous, four-course prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu (also available a la carte) for $86 per person from 5-10 p.m. Feb. 14.

On Feb. 10, Bourbon Steak in the Four Seasons Hotel (2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW) is presenting Love Potion No. 9, a three-course dessert tasting and cocktail-making class from noon to 2 p.m. for $65 per person.

Hank’s Pasta Bar (600 Montgomery St., Alexandria) is creating an edible Love Letter in the form of handmade chocolate pasta stuffed with blueberry, brandy, mint and mascarpone.

The Chinese New Year date depends on the lunar calendar. The Year of the Dog begins Feb. 16 with celebrations continuing until March 2. The Chinese New Year Parade is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. Feb. 18 on H Street Northwest between Sixth and Seventh streets. It will feature the traditional Chinese Dragon Dance, live music and kung fu demonstrations.

From noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 18, activities at the Chinatown Community Cultural Center (616 H St. NW) include music and dance performances, traditional calligraphy, children’s crafts, face painting, tai chi and kung fu demonstrations, lion dancing, poetry readings, film screenings, and art and photo exhibits.

The Chinese New Year celebration at the National Union Building (918 F St. NW) from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday will include traditional Chinese dances, an open bar, a night market, a photo booth and arts and crafts.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (2700 F St. NW) will feature activities and events on the Roof Terrace, focused on the arts and culture of China’s Chengdu Plain, home of the giant pandas.

From Feb. 9-25, All Set Restaurant & Bar (8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring) will honor athletes participating in the XXIII Winter Olympics by adding to its menu five specialty cocktails such as Irish coffee, Mexican coffee and White Russians.

Red’s Table (11150 South Lakes Drive, Reston) will celebrate Super Bowl LII on Sunday with New Frontier bison chili ($15) and the draft of the day ($4).

Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day, and MXDC Cocina Mexicana (600 14th St. NW) will offer five of its margaritas for the special price of $7 per glass and $38 per pitcher.

Throughout February until March 9, Oceanaire Seafood Room (1201 F St. NW) is offering “Whites of Winter.” Guests can choose four vintage tastes from 15 sommelier-selected white wine vintages from around the world for $19. Additional flights can be added at $5 each.

Legal Sea Foods (704 Seventh St. NW; 2301 Jefferson Davis Highway, Arlington; 2001 International Drive, Tysons Galleria, McLean) concludes its Shrimp Classic on Feb. 7. The restaurants are celebrating all things shrimp with a special menu showcasing nine shrimp dishes priced from $8.95 to $28.95. Included are coconut shrimp, shrimp risotto cakes, shrimp pad thai and barbecued shrimp.

Restaurant Week at National Harbor takes place from Sunday to Feb. 10 with more than a dozen restaurants participating. Dinner is priced at $38 and lunch at $20. The Capital Wheel offers two tickets for $22 (purchased at NationalHarbor.com/RestaurantWeek).