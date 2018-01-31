President Trump’s only use of the term “Dreamers” during his first State of the Union address – “Americans are dreamers, too” – drew swift reactions Tuesday from two of the nation’s most prominent white nationalists and anti-immigration activists.

“I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties – Democrats and Republicans – to protect our citizens of every background, color, religion and creed,” Mr. Trump said during his speech Tuesday evening. “My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans – to protect their safety, their families, their communities and their right to the American Dream. Because Americans are dreamers, too.”

Typically applied to undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, Mr. Trump’s different usage of “dreamers” was quickly cited on social media by white nationalists including former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke and “alt-right” figurehead Richard Spencer, two far-right supporters of the president who have previously spoken in support of his policies on immigration and particularly his plan to build a ball on the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

“Thank you President Trump. Americans are ‘Dreamers’ too,” tweeted Mr. Duke, a former KKK grand wizard who previously served in the Louisiana House of Representatives and unsuccessfully campaigned in 2016 for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats.

Mr. Spencer, the president and director of the National Policy Institute white nationalist think-tank, similarly quoted Mr. Trump’s “dreamers” remark in a tweet of his own sent alongside an image of a smiling white skinned, blonde haired family.

“Ok, the dreamers line was good,” tweeted an account connected to Mike “Enoch” Peinovich, a podcaster and fellow white nationalist who has frequently appeared alongside Mr. Spencer at far-right events.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly been accused of catering to white nationalists, particularly after he infamously blamed “both sides” for the violence that erupted between far-right demonstrators and counterprotesters during a rally last August in Charlottesville, Virginia.

While Mr. Trump disavowed Mr. Duke after the former Klan leader endorsed his 2016 White House run, Mr. Spencer previously said he doubts the president will ever reject the so-called “alt-right” movement that supported his campaign.

“Trump has never denounced the Alt-Right. Nor will he,” Mr. Spencer, 39, tweeted last year.