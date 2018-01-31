Rep. Joe Kennedy III said Wednesday that the numerous Democratic show that the party has many voices.

“I think what our party needs at the moment is an awful lot of voices out there. We’re a big tent party,” Mr. Kennedy, Massachusetts Democrat, said on CNN.

“I think that there’s themes that obviously connect those responses from many of my Democratic colleagues,” he said.

Mr. Kennedy gave the official response to President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, but several of his colleagues gave their own address, with five responses total. When asked if this pointed to the divisions of the party Mr. Kennedy said it shows the range of views.

“I think the most important thing Democrats need to do is you have a big, broad debate,” he explained.

Mr. Kennedy’s speech talked about the polarization of today’s politics and slammed “bullies,” but did not name Mr. Trump specifically.