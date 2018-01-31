Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday there are numerous policy areas where Republicans and Democrats can come together despite what may seem like an increasingly divided Congress.

“I really think infrastructure — my goodness, I’ve never seen a pothole that was belonging to Democrats or Republicans. I thought the potholes were all of our responsibility,” Mr. Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, said on CBS News.

He also pointed to the opioid epidemic and securing pension plans as other areas where both Republicans and Democrats could find common ground. He said President Trump’s State of the Union address touched on some of these points, but said he understands that not everyone in his caucus may have liked the speech.

“I showed the respect for the president. A lot of the things he said I liked. We’ve got to try to make it happen,” Mr. Manchin said.