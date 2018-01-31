White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said Wednesday that the teacher who called the military the “lowest of our low” ought to “go to hell.”

“I think the guy ought to go to hell. I just hope he enjoys the liberties and the lifestyle that we have fought for,” Mr. Kelly, the former head of the Department of Homeland Security and a retired Marine, said on “The Brian Kilmeade Show.”

Gregory Salcido, a history teacher at El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera, California, made the comment to students when discussing why they would not want to serve in the military overseas.

“Think about the people who you know who are over there. Your freaking stupid Uncle Louie or whatever. They’re dumbs‑‑‑s. They’re not like high-level thinkers, they’re not academic people, they’re not intellectual people. They’re the lowest of our low,” Mr. Salcido is heard saying in the classroom, according to a student’s recording of the incident.

The Pentagon told Fox News, which first reported the story, that the comments were “very uninformed.”

Mr. Salcido is on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.