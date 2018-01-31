Sen. John N. Kennedy said Wednesday that he would’ve liked President Trump to touch on net neutrality and offer an explanation for a lack of enforcement on Russia sanctions in his State of the Union address.

“I wished he talked more about a topic that’s very alive on Capitol Hill, net neutrality. And I wished he’d talked about sanctions on the Russians and explained to us why he is not immediately imposing the sanctions,” Mr. Kennedy, Louisiana Republican, said on CNN.

He said Mr. Trump needs to explain to Congress why he hasn’t acted on the sanctions powers Congress passed overwhelmingly last year, considering how Russian President Vladimir Putin has acted.

“I think President Putin has acted, for the past five years, like a thug,” Mr. Kennedy said.

Mr. Trump failed to enforce sanctions by the deadline this week and instead the State Department announced it had extend the date to act. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they don’t understand why Mr. Trump continues to resist taking action against the Russians after they tried to meddle in the 2016 election.