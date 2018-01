MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Light rail service has resumed in downtown Minneapolis after crews found the source of a natural gas leak.

Traffic between stations near U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Field was stopped around 1:15 p.m. after police reported a suspected leak.

Centerpoint Energy spokeswoman Rebecca Virden says the source was traced to a pressure regulator, and repaired by 2:30 p.m.

Buses were used to carry transit riders until service was restored.