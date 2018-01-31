The ongoing government probe into the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation has turned its attention to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, The Washington Post has reported.

The Inspector General for the Department of Justice has asked the FBI for answers about its decisions regarding Clinton-related emails found on the laptop of former Rep. Anthony Weiner, New York Democrat, according to The Post. Mr. Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedin, was one of the top advisers for Ms. Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Mr. McCabe at the time was the second-highest-ranking official at the FBI, but “appeared not to act for about three weeks” after the emails were found on Mr. Weiner’s laptop. In late October 2016, nearly three weeks after the FBI became aware of the emails, they were finally examined, according to the Post.

The inspector general is looking to find out whether Mr. McCabe or other FBI officials attempted to delay the investigation until after Election Day.

In late October 2016, former FBI Director James Comey reopened the investigation into Ms. Clinton’s use of a private email server to send classified materials while secretary of state. Just before the election, Mr. Comey reaffirmed the FBI’s original recommendation not to charge Ms. Clinton.

Mr. McCabe stepped down earlier than expected this week. While government sources say he took his retirement leave early, media reports allege FBI Director Christoper Wray implied in a letter to employees that the inspector general probe influenced Mr. McCabe’s departure.