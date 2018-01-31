CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Democratic congressional delegation reacting to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union appreciate his efforts to take on the opioid epidemic, but say he hasn’t done enough to get funding.

Rep. Annie Kuster says declaring the opioid epidemic a national health emergency was the right thing for Trump to do, but without the funding, it’s a meaningless gesture. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says he must finally begin fulfilling his promise to deliver treatment resources.

Trump also spoke of rebuilding highways, roads, and bridges. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a member of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, says she looks forward to working in a bipartisan way to evaluate the proposal and ensure it would meet New Hampshire’s needs.

Rep. Carol Shea-Porter says she’s concerned Trump hasn’t asked Congress to help improve veterans’ access to quality health care.