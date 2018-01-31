A CBS News poll taken immediately after Tuesday’s State of the Union showed 75 percent of those who watched approved of President Trump’s speech.

Among speech watchers, 65 percent said it made them feel proud and 35 percent said it made them feel safe, while 21 percent said it made them feel angry and 14 percent say they felt scared.

Those who tuned into the speech tended to be Republicans, making them more inclined to support Mr. Trump. Forty-two percent of those watching identify as Republicans, compared to just 24 percent in CBS’ latest national poll from earlier this year.

The poll was based on 1,178 interviews via internet surveys of U.S. residents who watched the speech and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percent. Those polled were previously interviewed Jan. 29-30 to see if they planned to watch the address and whether they’d be willing to submit to another interview after the address.