JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on the Alaska Legislature (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

The Alaska House has booted one of its members from the legislative ethics committee.

The vote comes nearly two weeks after a subcommittee of the ethics panel said it found probable cause that Wasilla Rep. David Eastman violated ethics law by disclosing the existence of a complaint that was considered confidential.

The subcommittee recommended that Eastman lose his seat on the ethics committee.

Eastman had said he wanted a formal hearing on the finding, and on the House floor Wednesday said it was premature for the House to impose any penalty.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported Eastman told one of its reporters in late April that an ethics complaint had been filed against another legislator.

Eastman has said that as a committee member, he didn’t have access to confidential information until August.

___

1 p.m.

Leaders of the Republican-led Alaska Senate have disciplined one of their members after an investigation found he engaged in retaliation.

The investigation by the Legislature’s human resources manager, Skiff Lobaugh, focused on a news conference Wasilla Republican Sen. David Wilson gave in which Wilson called for release of a report and video he said cleared him of allegations of sexual harassment.

Lobaugh concluded Wilson made statements throughout the news conference that were retaliatory. He also said by denying the incident investigated as potential harassment, Wilson undermined that investigation and could discourage future complainants.

Kelly said disciplinary actions against Wilson included travel restrictions and a probationary period in which Wilson must demonstrate he understand human resources policy and legislative decorum.

Wilson tells The Associated Press he is complying.