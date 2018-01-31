Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren walked back Wednesday evening her mockery of Rep. Joe Kennedy III and his response to President Trump’s State of the Union speech.

Ms. Lahren had called the Massachusetts Democrat “that little limp d–” and “a little ginger nerd” and implied he was ripe for a gender transition.

“My comments on my personal Instagram about Kennedy’s response were inappropriate and I take full responsibility for that. I got too upset. I sincerely apologize,” Ms. Lahren tweeted Wednesday evening.

She did not specify which remarks were inappropriate.

“Is it just me or does Joe Kennedy III look a helluva lot like pre-Caitlyn Bruce Jenner?” Ms. Lahren tweeted Tuesday night before yoking on Instagram pictures of Mr. Kennedy and a post-transition Ms. Jenner and writing over them “I’m not wrong.”

The penis disparagement came in an Instagram post and the ginger remark on Twitter.

