A campaign watchdog demanded an ethics investigation Wednesday into whether Congress broke its own rules by allowing President Trump to use a live video stream to raise money for his re-election campaign.

Mr. Trump streamed his speech on his campaign website and offered people the chance to have their names flashed up on the screen during the proceedings, in exchange for a financial donation to the campaign.

Public Citizen, the watchdog group, said that broke the rules of the U.S. House, which hosted Mr. Trump. According to Rule V, the House makes its proceedings available to accredited media outlets, who are able to use it as long as it’s not for “any partisan political campaign purpose.”

“The Trump campaign’s use of the official broadcast of the State of the Union address for such partisan campaign purposes appears to violate Rule V of the House of Representatives,” the group said.

It said House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, who is in charge of enforcing the rules, could be sanctioned if there was a breach.