President Trump is taking his war on the liberal media to the Super Bowl — reportedly declining the recent tradition of a presidential interview with the network televising the game Sunday.

CNN reported Wednesday evening that Mr. Trump, who followed the decade-old tradition last year by doing an interview with Fox News Channel’s Bill O’Reilly when Fox had the game, will not grant an interview with NBC, which he regularly derides as “fake news” and which is the parent network of the progressive MSNBC news network.

“He is not doing a Super Bowl interview,” a White House official told CNN, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Sources at NBC told CNN similarly, while adding that the invitation for Sunday’s game remains open if Mr. Trump changes his mind, the report by CNN media reporter Brian Stelter said.