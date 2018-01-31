President Trump told a Republican lawmaker that he’s “100 percent” supporting the release of a GOP memo that details alleged abuses of government surveillance powers.

“Don’t worry — 100 percent,” Mr. Trump told Rep. Jeff Duncan, South Carolina Republican, as he was leaving the House chamber Tuesday night after his first State of the Union address.

Mr. Duncan had urged the president to “release the memo.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the administration is still reviewing the memo.

“We’re still going to complete the legal and national security review that has to take place,” she said Wednesday on CNN.

Asked if there was a chance the memo won’t be made public, she said, “I think there’s always a chance. I don’t know, I haven’t seen the memo.”

The memo was drafted by Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, which voted Monday night along party lines to release the four-page document.

Republicans say the memo reveals abuses of government surveillance powers in the investigation into alleged collusion between Trump campaign officials and Russia. Democrats say the document is misleading and is intended as a smokescreen to divert attention from the special counsel’s Russia probe.