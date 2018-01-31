SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Aides say U.S. Sen. Mike Lee escaped injury and was the only member of Utah’s Republican congressional delegation on a train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers that collided with a truck on tracks in central Virginia.

Lee spokesman Conn Carroll said in an email that the senator was unhurt in the Wednesday morning crash.

Congressional staffers said in emails that U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch and Utah Reps. Rob Bishop, Chris Stewart, Mia Love and John Curtis were not on the train.

The White House says no lawmakers or aides were reported injured, but one person was killed and another was seriously hurt in the crash.

The chartered train was on the way to a Republican party retreat in West Virginia.