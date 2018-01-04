DENVER (AP) - Authorities say Matthew Riehl’s six-year descent from a budding attorney to a gunman who killed a deputy was accompanied by episodes of mental illness.

A document from the Veterans Affairs Department says Riehl was hospitalized at a VA psychiatric ward in Wyoming in 2014, and at one point he was placed under a 72-hour mental health hold there.

But the agency declined to say whether that treatment meant Riehl should not have been allowed to own a gun.

Federal standards prevent anyone from buying a gun who has been determined to be a danger to themselves or others by a court or other authority.

A SWAT team killed Riehl after Sunday’s attack.